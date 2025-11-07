Bookings open tomorrow for Sabarimala spl.trains

Bookings for the Sabarimala Special Trains will open tomorrow morning, 7 November 2025 at 08:00 hrs, as per the timetable issued by South Central Railway. The special services are scheduled to operate from Machilipatnam, Narsapur and Charlapalli to Kollam Junction in Kerala during November, December and January to accommodate increased pilgrim and holiday travel.

Train 07101 will run from Machilipatnam to Kollam on 14, 21 and 28 November, followed by 26 December and 2 January. Train 07103 will operate from the same route on 5, 12 and 19 December, and again on 9 and 16 January. Services from Narsapur (Train 07105) will run on Sundays from 16 November to 18 January, while Charlapalli to Kollam (Train 07107) will run on Mondays from 17 November to 19 January.

Passengers have been advised to book early as ticket demand is expected to surge during the Sabarimala season.