Booster Shot…: Rahul with Congress top brass to camp in TS from Nov 17

Hyderabad: Scores of top leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to camp in Telangana from November 17. The party is also roping in Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh for campaigning in the State.

According to party leaders the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi will begin his tour programme from north Telangana and will be addressing public meetings in Warangal, Palakurthy and later Bhongir on November 17. “We are planning in such a way that he addresses three public meetings in three Assembly constituencies in single day,” told PCC working president, B Mahesh Kumar Yadav to The Hans India. As the dates for ensuing Assembly election nears, the leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge and Chief Ministers of Congress ruling States will also be touring different Assembly constituencies as star campaigners. The party is finalising the dates for each of the Assembly constituencies where these leaders will be addressing the public meeting.

Unemployed Bus Yatra from Nov 15

Meanwhile the Manikrao Thakre, the AICC (TS) incharge has approved the proposal for the ‘Unemployed Bus Yatra’ which will be taken across all the Assembly constituencies from November 15. This bus yatra which will be flagged off by ‘top intellectuals’ from the State who were part of the Telangana movement from Martyrs memorial in Hyderabad will ‘expose’ the government policies which have failed the youth and their aspirations which were promised at the time of formation of the State. Rahul Gandhi is also likely to interact with the ‘unemployed’ youth during his presence in Telangana.

“The BRS government policies which were adopted during the last two tenures proved to be against the welfare of the unemployed youth. We shall be educating the youth across the State with this bus yatra, about the injustice they have meted out under BRS” explained Dr Riyaz, PCC spokesperson to The Hans India. According to Riyaz the party will not only involve the unemployed youth in the campaign but also roping in top intellectuals like Prof Haragopal, besides TJS chief Prof M Kodandaram and parties in alliance like CPI. The bus yatra in the beginning will cover the northern parts of the State and later tour constituencies in the Southern region.