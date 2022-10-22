Both KA Paul and KCR are same, says Rajagopal Reddy

Munugodu: War of words between the political parties and leaders are intensifying in bypoll-bound Mungodu. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Mungodu candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Saturday said that that let Chief Minister K Chandrashekar what he can too woo voters but it is BJP which is going to win in bypolls. Addressing the media, the BJP leader accused the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi party of spreading false information about him on Twitter. He said that both Praja Santi Party chief KA Paul and TRS chief KCR are same. He claimed that Munugodu bypoll is not a simple election but a 'Kurukshtra'.



He asked his brother and Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to support him in this bypoll battle. He added that the CM KCR was forced to leave his farmhouse and come to Munugodu just because he resigned from the MLA post.



He further added that wooing the voters false promises will not last long and after a few days it is the people of munogdu who will teach the TRS a befitting lesson by supporting the BJP.