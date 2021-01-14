Bowenpally Kidnap Case: Bhuma Akhila Priya's Custody Gets Ended

Bhuma Akhila Priya's police custody ends in Boinapalli kidnapping case Gandhi will undergo medical tests at the hospital shortly. Afterwards, Akhil Priya will be produced at the judge's residence and will be shifted to Chanchalguda jail. However, police found that her husband Bhargavram had collected signatures from the victims in his own place.

So far, the police have questioned Akhila Priya 300 times. They have traced the whereabouts of the accused in the case, Bhargav Ram, Chandrahas and Guntur Srinu. With putting the technical evidence before Akhila Priya, it seems that she has skipped answering many questions. Meanwhile, Bhargava Ram, Guntur Srinu and Jagat are being targeted by the police.

The police created a high drama in order to conduct a medical examination for Akhila Priya. To divert media attention, Akhila Priya was once again shifted to Patigadda Primary Healthcare Center in Begumpet. From the Primary Health Center after the corona examination she was, I shifted to the Gandhi hospital Akhila Priya's custody petition in Bowenpally kidnapping case is over. Akhila Priya was questioned for three days. Akhila Priya will appear before a magistrate after a medical examination at Gandhi Hospital. He will be shifted to Chanchalguda jail in the afternoon. Information that the police have obtained key details during the custody investigation. They came to know all about Akhila Priya's role, along with her husband Bhargava Ram role in this kidnapping case. Police have already recorded a statement from Akhila Priya.

Interesting facts are coming to light in the Bowenpally kidnapping case. Akhila Priya and the gang planned a kidnapping similar to the movie. Akshay Kumar starrer 'Special 26' was shown to Akhila Priya and her gang before the kidnap plan by Bhargav's brother Chandrahas. It is also learned that he was also given training on how to act as an IT executive for a week. Yusuf trained Chandrahas, Akhila Priya and his gang on kidnapping at the MGM School in Yosufguda. Bhargav and Chandrahas said that the kidnap drama was made on the instructions of Akhila Priya. Chandrahas also made IT executives' checking dresses and ID cards. They rented IT executives' dresses from a film company in Srinagar Colony.