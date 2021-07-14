Boy from Sangareddy breaks TV for portraying Sonu Sood as villain, actor tweets

Sangareddy: A seven-year-old boy has caught the attention of the actor Sonu Sood after the former broke the TV which showed the actor as a villain in a movie. The boy who was aware of the good deeds done by the actor could not resist Sonu sood being thrashed in the movie following which he broke the TV at his home.



The news reached Sonu sood who asked the boy not to break the TV else the latter's dad is going to ask him to buy a new TV. The actor reacted to a video clip of a Telugu news channel stating, "Arrreee, Don't break your TVs, His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now," he tweeted.

His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now 😆😆 https://t.co/HB8yM8h1KZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2021



