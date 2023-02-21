Brahmotsavams at Yadadri from today

Yadadri: The annual Brahmotsavams at Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, one of the Panchanarasimha shrines, will commence on February 21.

The Brahmotsavams which were held in Balalayam for six years due to expansion and development of the main temple will now be held in the new temple this year. The new temple opened to the devotees from March 28, 2022.

From February 21 (Svastisri Subhakrit Name Year – Phalguna Shuddha Padyami to March 3 (Phalguna Shuddha Ekadashi), the Brahmotsavams are set to be conducted with grandeur.

The temple authorities have made all arrangements for the festivities. Devotees not only from two Telugu states, but also from Karnataka and Maharashtra - even foreign devotees – are expected to throng the temple on the special occasion.

Temple history

In olden days, devotees used to regularly worship Swayambhu Swami located in a cave atop hill surrounded by a thick forest. Historians say that in 1920, Rajamotilal of Hyderabad initiated the dhoopa-deepa naivedyam for the deity as per Agama Shastra. Later, governments pitched in and have been providing all support for the temple development in view of increasing numbers of visitors day by day. Yadagiri shrine became more popular, as it is believed that devotees get good results after Swamy's darshan

After the formation of separate Telangana state in 2014, CM KCR developed Yadadri shrine by paying special attention. On March 28 last year, the main temple was inaugurated with Maha Kumbha Samprokshan.