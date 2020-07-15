[Breaking] Telangana: Police exchange fire with Maoists at Bhadradri

Telangana:

Maoists inside Mallepallitogu forest in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday. An exchange of fire took place between the police andinside Mallepallitogu forest indistrict on Wednesday.

On specific information, the police conducted a combing operation near Manuguru forest area and noticed Maoists. There was gunfire between the police and Maoists after they spotted each other. However, no casualties have been reported as the Maoists escaped from the place and the police continuing the combing operation.

It is learned that the same Maoist squad was challenged by the Asifabad police on Monday.

About 25 teams comprising of 500 police personnel conducted the combing operation following a piece of information on Maoist movement in the forest area.