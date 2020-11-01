Breastfeeding room set up at Shadnagar bus stop

Shadnagar: A breastfeeding room has been set up at the Shadnagar bus stand on Sunday. The cubicle has been set up under the auspices of Shadnagar Vasavi club and with the financial support of zone chairperson Elu Kurti Srinivas. The room was inaugurated by region chairperson Vadakattu Vijay Kumar.

On this occasion, the RTC depot Shadnagar DM Shiva Shankar appreciated the gesture of Vasavi club members for arranging the breast feeding cubicle. This would give solace to the mothers as they would not be facing any problems and will be able to feed their babies peacefully. Vasavi Club International director Donthu Panduragaiah inspected the development works in the bus stand. He said that tri-cycles will be provided for the sake of helping the physically disabled people who come to the bus stand.

Vasavi club president Paladi Venkataramana, secretaries Ramesh, Sai Srinivas, Neela Ravi, Depot assistant manager Jangaiah, Arjun Kumar were present with others.