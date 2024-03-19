Bringing back Modi gives stable and good governance: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad/Jagtial: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy stressed the need to bring back Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for the third time at the Centre for a stable government that delivers good governance to the country.

Recalling how the welfare measures in the last nine and half years provided housing for the poor and brought out 25 crore people from poverty, besides the country touching the moon with its Chandrayan-3, steering the country to become the first largest economy in the world showcases the performance record of Modi's government in last nine and half years.

Terming crucial decisions like the construction of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, repeal of Article 370 and resolving several problems the country faced democratically and peacefully stands as an example of the leadership of Modi, he added.

Terming Modi's government commitment to the development of Telangana, Kishan Reddy recalled the development of national highways, establishing Ramagundam Fertilizers factor and National Turmeric Board and releasing funds to the village panchayats, and spending Rs 10 lakh crore during the last two terms of Modi's government proves the sincerity of the centre for the development of the state.

The Union Minister lashed at BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's family for looting the Telangana and bringing disgrace to BRS MLC K Kavitha's alleged role in the Delhi Liquor scam.

He asked people to support the BJP in the ensuing parliament elections for the state to move forward for development.

Recalling how the Prime Minister has been visiting the Southern states and launching several development projects in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and others, he said, the Telugu people and Telangana should take pride in Modi trying to learn to talk in Telugu and promoting the Telugu language.

BJP Parliamentary Board Member and MP Dr K Laxman asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take moral responsibility if Congress fails to win 14 seats in the ensuing parliament elections. Terming BJP is getting popular support from the people from across the state, he dismissed the statements of Revanth Reddy that the BJP is trying to pull down his government. Dr Laxman said that BJP will not do any such things. The chief minister himself said that gates are opened for others to join his party. But, he should be cautious that after parliament elections the political landscape in Telangana will change with the BJP winning a majority of seats, and Congress disappearing across the country. He should worry about the exodus of his party men post elections, and ask whether the Congress that will be nowhere in the country post elections is needed in Telangana?

BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed at BRS and Congress and asked people to see the Rajakar movie. It should be shown to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Owaisi brothers to open their eyes to the atrocities committed by Nizam's regime on the people of Telangana. "those who want to bring back Nizam's rule in Telangana should watch Rajakar movie," he added.