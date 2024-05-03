British Dy High Commissioner lauds TSRTC’s eco-friendly drive

Hyderabad : The British Deputy High Commissioner, Gareth Wynn Owen, called on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD VC Sajjanar at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday and applauded TSRTC.

During his visit, the RTC officials explained about the electric buses that are currently available and the electric buses that will be used in the future through a PowerPoint presentation.

Gareth Wynn Owen appreciated and applauded the efforts of TSRTC to use eco-friendly electric buses.

The meeting was held as part of the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) pilot project. It was explained that the financing mechanism for ZEVs is being strengthened as per the agreement reached with the UK, US, and India at the G-20 meetings held in Goa last year. It has been explained that RTC staff will be empowered by conducting workshops on the management of electric buses.

Sajjanar said that electric buses are being introduced at TSRTC to provide a pollution-free travel experience.

The British High Commissioner Senior Advisor Javaid Malla, Telangana Government Automotive and EV Sector Director Gopala Krishna, TSRTC COVO Dr Ravinder, Joint Director Apoorva Rao, IPS, WRI India representative Chaitanya Kanuri, Ananya Banerjee from the University of California Davis, and others were present.