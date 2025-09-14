BRS abstained from VP poll as a deal with BJP, says Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad: PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud accused BRS of abstaining from the Vice Presidential election as part of a deal to escape from CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram case.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Mahesh Goud accused BRS of staying away from the Vice Presidential election by bowing down at Modi’s feet to avoid the CBI investigation into the Kaleshwaram case.

He said that despite the INDIA bloc candidate being from the State, the BRS decided to abstain, which indicates the understanding between BJP and BRS.

The TPCC president also slammed BRS working president KT Rama Rao for making derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his family.

He alleged that president of acting under the influence of BJP leaders to evade inquiries related to the Kaleshwaram project. “BJP leaders are behind KTR’s statements. His criticism of Rahul is an attempt to win praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he asserted.

Mahesh Goud reminded Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that he had promised that if the Kaleshwaram case was handed over to the CBI, it would be solved within 48 hours. “Now that the State government has handed over the case to the CBI, where is Kishan Reddy sleeping even though days have passed? Why there is no progress in the CBI case against Kaleshwaram. Whether it is true that KTR and Harish Rao went to meet Modi, Amit Shah and Nadda in Delhi to escape the CBI case,” he asked, while pointing out that the duo were still trying to meet them. Over the issue of defected MLAs, the Congress leader reminded how the BRS had poached the MLAs of opposition parties while being in power. The PCC president added that it was not his responsibility to declare which party the MLAs belonged as the issue was now with the Speaker. He said that the MLAs will explain to the Speaker which party they are in. He said that KTR has no right to talk about MLAs.