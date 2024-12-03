BRS behind food poisoning cases

Khammam: Wyra legislator Maloth Ramdas Naik on Monday regretted the food poisoning incidents becoming frequent in Gurukul schools in the state. He alleged that the BRS was behind food poisoning conspiracy. He warns KTR and RS Praveen Kumar that it was not right to use Gurukuls for politics. He said strict orders were issued to maintain quality of meals in all Gurukul schools.

From time to time, the authorities were alert and visiting Gurukul schools, taking care of the issue of student meals, he informed. Students and farmers were like two eyes of the government. It was the government responsibility to protect them, he assured. As promised, the government waived off Rs 2 lakh loans for farmers. “We will soon release the Rytu Bharosa also,” the MLA said.

On December 9, on the occasion of Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, under the auspices of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Congress government would release two more guarantees as part of the 6 guarantees, added the MLA.