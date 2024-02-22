BRS, BJP ignored Telangana: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that great injustice was done to Telangana both by the previous BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the BJP Vijay Sankalp Yatra and their claims that there was no understanding with the pink party, Revanth said that if that was the case then why Modi did not keep up his assurance of declaring the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme as a national project. “BJP has four MPs, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy but they failed to bring funds or projects for the state,” he said.

While the BJP ignored the state, it was BRS which had allowed Andhra Pradesh to steal Telangana’s share of river water. It also sat on the proposal of the second VLF (very low frequency) communication transmission station project in the country which was to be set up in Vikarabad district. It became a reality soon after the Congress party came to power.

Continuing his tirade against KCR, Revanth said the former CM contested from Mahbubnagar during the Telangana movement but despite being in power for ten years he failed to contain unemployment and provide water for irrigation. KCR should tender an apology to the people before seeking their votes, he said. Addressing his first public meeting at Kodangal after taking charge as Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy assured farmers that the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh would be implemented shortly. “The four of the six guarantees are being implemented and the other guarantees will be rolled out soon,” he said.

Calling upon the people to vote for Congress and ensure that they win 14 Lok Sabha seats, the CM said BRS and BJP were two sides of the same coin and hence they should be rejected.

Revanth announced that Rs 500 gas cylinder and free power (of upto 200 units) will be launched next week and assured that the farmers would receive Rythu Bandhu money by March 15.

He said the BRS government had spent Rs 2 lakh crore on irrigation but it did not benefit the state. In fact, the loss caused to Telangana by BRS was much higher compared to what the previous governments in the united Andhra Pradesh had done.

Earlier, the Chief Minister launched works worth about Rs 5,000 crore in the constituency which he said would create employment opportunities. He said the State government would also ensure that the farmers of Kodangal would get Krishna water for irrigation.