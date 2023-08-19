BRS BLITZKRIEG: ‘Nenu Local’

Hyderabad: KCR is all set to turn the next elections into local v/s non-local. He is poised to go to the people saying: “Nenu local, Congress and BJP are non-local. They have been giving stepmotherly treatment to Telangana. Decide whom do you want?”

The ‘Nenu Local’ slogan will be substantiated by listing out the measures his government had taken in the last nine years and how it transformed the state into a fast-developing state. KCR feels that the ‘Nenu Local’ and welfare measures will ensure an absolute majority for his party and would become a powerful weapon to hit the two main rivals -- Congress and BJP.

The BRS chief is likely to announce his new slogan on Monday when he will be releasing the first list of candidates consisting of 105 members. The reason for the figure 105 is because his lucky number is 6. It may be mentioned here that in the 2018 elections also KCR had announced 105 names in the first list.

It is learnt that KCR has asked his party rank and file to focus in taking deep into the voters about the slew of schemes introduced by his government, including Rs 1 lakh financial assistance to the artisan communities of Most Backward Classes and for minorities and Rs 3 lakh cash incentive to the poor who want to build houses on their own plot. These two schemes were recently announced, and party is confident that it will be a game changer.

The other things that party expects will reap in good benefits are regularization of VRAs and Junior Panchayat Secretaries, merger of TSRTC with the state government, inauguration of several community buildings, unveiling of India’s largest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar, announcement of PRC, enhancement of the salaries of ANMs and notifications to fill more than 50,000 jobs. These announcements would cover the aspirations of youth, employees, para medical staff and local body staff who play a crucial role in polls. Along with this, all-out efforts are being made to poach leaders from the ‘non-local’ parties -- Congress and BJP.