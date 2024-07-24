BRS bristles at Budget, says TG got a big zero

Hyderabad: BRS leaders said on Tuesday that Telangana got another big zero from the Central budget. The party's working president, KT Rama Rao, said that the people of Telangana should think about what happened when they gave 16 seats to national parties like the BJP and Congress.

He voiced disappointment that, despite his party's hopes for significant funds to be allocated to Telangana by Central Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the outcome was disappointing. Despite a budget of over Rs 48 lakh crores, only a few states received substantial benefits, with Telangana being entirely overlooked. This is especially disheartening given that KCR had previously urged the central government to act on nearly 35 promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

“We have repeatedly written letters and made appeals. There is no mention of additional funds for Mulugu University, the Bayyaram Steel Factory, or the Railway Coach Factory in Kazipet. Despite our requests, national status has not been granted to any irrigation projects in the State. We requested Central national institutes such as IIM, but not a single one was given,” said Rama Rao.

KTR said that even the requests made by the present Chief Minister and Ministers from Telangana during their visits to Delhi were ignored. Once again, Telangana had received nothing in this Central budget. The people of Telangana should think about what happened when they gave 16 seats to national parties like the BJP and Congress. They should consider the funds allocated to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, which have more seats in parliament, and compare them to the Telangana regional force. “We need to understand that our political identity and strength are crucial for Telangana's development. The BJP and Congress MPs sitting in Parliament did not speak a word on behalf of Telangana. If there were MPs from our party in Parliament, they would have strongly opposed the Central government's stance,” said KTR.