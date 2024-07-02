BRS cadre beware, poachers on the prowl!

Hyderabad: The BRS leadership is now taking steps to save the cadre after several MLAs had deserted the party even as the party’s working president KT Rama Rao visited Jagtial where the party MLA had joined the Congress.

The BRS had faced blow with the several leaders including the MLAs leaving the party and there were talks that several others would also follow their path. Now, the party leadership has plunged into action. On one hand, the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao has started meeting the MLAs. Recently, he had a long luncheon meeting with the city MLAs including KP Vivekanand, Maganti Gopinath, Mutha Gopal, Arikepudi Gandhi, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, T Prakash Goud and also the MLAs from the districts. The BRS chief is said to have told the leaders not to take any hasty decisions and assured them of a good future.

Sources said that the party leadership was shocked with some of the MLAs who they thought would never leave. The party leaders were upset with the exit of senior leaders like Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and also Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, who is close to the BRS leaders. In the past, he had offered to resign from his seat and give it to KCR if he desired to contest from his seat.