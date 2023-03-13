BRS cadre joins BJP

  • Menu
Gadwal: Bharata Rastriya Samiti (BRS) cadre from Gattu mandal joined the Bhartiya Janata Party on Saturday morning here at the residence of senior party leader DK Aruna.

Those who joined the saffron party include Nalla Reddy, Ram Reddy, Veera Reddy, Chandra Sekhar, GoullaBheemanna, K B Nagesh, KurvaEeranna, MestriThimmappa, Rama Swami. Aruna invited them into the party by offering them 'kanduvas'. Among those present were Assembly unit convener Ramanjaneyulu, town president Bandala Venkat Ramudu, mandal president Baligera Shiva Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy.

