BRS comes up with funny short videos targeting opposition camp

Hyderabad: “And the Orange team has won the toss… what are they going to opt batting or bowling? The captain is talking on phone and the team members are fighting between themselves and in the meantime the Bhajan Team is busy fighting for captainship the organisers have declared the Pink team as victorious…,” this is not the real cricket match, it is one of many funny short videos brought out by the BRS leaders targeting the opposition camp in this election.



While the opposition parties are still undecided on the candidates, the ruling party is moving fast on campaign and campaign material. As part of this the party leaders have come up with short videos to attract the voters. Three videos are being circulated on social media targeting the opposition parties without mentioning their names. While the Orange team is seen as the BJP, the Bhajan team as Congress and Pink team as the ruling party in the T-23 cup.

The video shows that a cricket competition is organised with three teams. When the umpires call for the toss, the Bhajan team members quarrel among themselves for captainship. The Orange team members wins the toss but ask for a mobile phone from the umpire to inquire what needs to be done. With the Orange and Bhajan teams undecided, the crowd screams to start the match and with the unrest, the umpires declare the Pink team as victorious.

In another video, a person shows his hand to an astrologer. The Koya dora says, this is not the hand, it is a hand of darkness. “This hand has merged Andhra and Telangana causing severe injustice. This is a monstrous hand, which has created troubles for the state. Only scams are seen in this hand, if it comes again it will be a curse. Remove this hand and vote for development,” says the astrologer and the video ends with a tag line ‘Khullamkhulla Gulabi Sarkar e malla’.

In another short video, the leaders have showcased the development works taken up by the BRS government during the last nine years with a song ‘Jaya ho Kalvakuntla Chandruda’. The video has schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Cheneta Mitra, Aasara Pensions, Nutrition Kits, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Beema, Loan waiver etc with a tag line of ‘KCR Adda’ with Telangana in the background.







