BRS condemns govt over ‘feet washing’ incident
BRS leaders call the act a blow to Telangana’s honour, urge Sonia Gandhi to intervene
Hyderabad: Pointing out that the Miss World incident where Dalit and tribal women were made to wash the feet of the contestants, BRS leaders on Thursday said that the incident had shattered the self respect of Telangana and urged Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to intervene urgently.
BRS women leaders said that the appalling incident had unleashed a wave of outrage across Telangana, striking a devastating blow to the State’s cherished self-respect. In a letter to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the BRS leaders have condemned the Telangana Congress government’s actions and also urged her to intervene immediately to restore the dignity of the State’s women and address the mounting public discontent.
Women leaders from the BRS, including former ministers Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavati Rathod, Sunita Laxma Reddy, and MLA Kova Laxmi, have issued a forceful demand for an apology from CM Revanth Reddy. They later met State Women’s Commission to lodge a complaint.