BRS creating obstacles in job recruitment: Cong MLC

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy has accused the BRS party of creating obstacles for the State government in the recruitment of posts.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Jeevan Reddy along with PCC Spokespersons Bhavani Reddy and Charan Kaushik Yadav alleged that the previous BRS government had played with the lives of youth for ten years and didn't conduct even a single Group-1 examination during its tenure.

Rubbishing the demand of BRS MLA Harish Rao who stated that the selection of candidates for Groups mains exams should be on 1:100 (100 candidates for each vacancy) rather than on 1:50 basis, Jeevan Reddy said that the recruitment process would be held as per the guidelines mentioned in the job notification and it couldn't be changed midway.

"The exam will be held as per the schedule given in the notification and it cannot be changed as we like. If anyone tries to change the guidelines, the candidates can approach the court and get a stay, then the entire recruitment process will be stopped," he pointed out.

The Congress MLC also criticised former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao for setting up the Yadadri power plant at Damaracherla village in Nalgonda district, instead of constructing the coal block area and said that he had put Rs. 40,000 crore burden on the State government.

"In general, thermal power plants are constructed where coal is available. But, KCR had chosen a wrong place of Damaracherla and wasted crores of rupees without getting any results," he criticised. Jeevan Reddy said Harish Rao is deliberately diverting the topic as the issue of irregularities in the power department was hanging around KCR's neck.