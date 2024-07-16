BRS cries protocol breach, says Cong govt stifling voice of oppn

Rama Rao urged the Speaker to use his authority to protect the rights and protocol of legislative members, regardless of party affiliations

Hyderabad: BRS leaders are alleging protocol violations by the government. Former Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy sat on the floor in protest of violation of protocol by the officials where they allegedly made the Congress leader Kichannagari Lakshma Reddy to sit on the dais in the cheque distribution for Bonalu.

The issue has led to severe criticism from the BRS leaders. The BRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote a letter to the Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, highlighting ongoing violations of protocol and the systematic undermining of the rights of BRS MLAs since the Congress government took power.

In his letter, Rama Rao expressed deep concern over what he described as a ‘troubling culture’ where the rights of opposition BRS MLAs were being deliberately trampled. He said that in instances where there were no ruling party MLAs, the Congress government blatantly violated the rights of opposition members. He accused the Congress government of habitual protocol violations and unconstitutional behaviour, which he asserted is detrimental to democratic principles. During a programme of distribution of cheques under the Bonalu festival, Sabita Indira Reddy was seen sitting on the floor and Lakshma Reddy was sitting on the dais.

KTR contrasted this with the almost decade-long tenure of the BRS party, during which he claimed such undemocratic practices were never engaged in, and the MLAs elected by the people were always respected. However, he noted that since the Congress party took office, BRS MLAs have been deliberately targeted, with repeated violations of protocol.

He pointed out specific instances of protocol violations, including the distribution of welfare scheme checks, such as Kalyani Lakshmi, by Congress leaders instead of the local MLAs, and development works, including foundation laying and inauguration ceremonies being conducted without the presence of elected MLAs. He cited constituencies like Huzurabad, Maheshwaram, and Asifabad as examples where local Congress leaders or defeated candidates are acting as if they are the elected representatives.

Rama Rao urged the Speaker to use his authority to protect the rights and protocol of legislative members, regardless of party affiliations. He called for immediate orders to be issued to the Chief Secretary and all district collectors to ensure that the protocol for BRS MLAs is respected and maintained. He warned that if these issues are not addressed promptly, they will be raised during the upcoming assembly meetings.

Taking to X, Harish Rao asked whether there was no respect to a woman in the ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ who has been a minister for three times, and an MLA for five times. Is there no value for the leader elected by people, he asked.