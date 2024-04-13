BRS demands bonus of Rs 500 to farmers

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Friday demanded that the government provide a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal to farmers selling their crops in the markets.

During a press conference held at Telangana Bhavan alongside party leaders Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy and M Srinivas Reddy, BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy stated that the government was neglecting to provide a Rs 500 bonus to farmers for their crops and was obstructing their access to the minimum support price. He mentioned that farmers were selling their produce at Rs 1,500 per quintal. Despite 193 procurement centers established in Jangaon, only 440 metric tons were bought. While around 4,000 metric tonnes were brought to the market yard, they are being offered for only Rs 1,530 per quintal. The traders and brokers were buying below the support price of Rs 700, he said.

The BRS leaders highlighted that, despite bringing the issue to the attention of the Chief Minister, farmers only received an additional Rs 30. They emphasized that markets have been monopolized by brokers and criticized the lack of concern for farmers shown by the CM and ministers. The BRS leader demanded immediate action to guarantee that farmers receive the minimum support price.

Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy remarked that the challenges faced by farmers have intensified under Congress rule, citing instances of crop failure. He criticised the current government for its failure to ensure adequate support prices for crops grown by farmers.