BRS demands Kishan to allocate coal mines to SCCL

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Wednesday demanded the Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy to allocate coal mines to Singareni company and also take steps to start Bayyaram Steel Plant, besides giving approval to ITIR in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here along with Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, party leader B Suman said that the BJP and Congress leaders should work for the interests of the people of Telangana. Union Minister Kishan Reddy should take steps to allocate Bayyaram steel industry and ITIR to Telangana as promised by the BRS government during the Lok Sabha elections, he said, and demanded the Congress MPs to speak in Parliament on Telangana issues.

Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said that the state government was not responding to the allegations of the scam in Telangana Civil Supplies department. He questioned whether the rice tenders and paddy tenders were cancelled or not. “Why is CM Revanth Reddy not reviewing the civil supplies department? Civil Supplies Commissioner is not available.

The rice millers have given letters to the district collectors for lifting the paddy from their stocks. The contractors who won the tenders were rice millers and they are only asking for money. There is the role of CM Revanth Reddy in the scam. We will lay siege to the Civil Supplies Corporation Bhavan soon,” said Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.