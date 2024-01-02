BRS faces a challenging 2024

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has many challenges to face during the year 2024 with crucial Lok Sabha elections likely to be held around April and the Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held before October 2024.

The BRS not only needs to evolve strategies to re-establish its strength in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections but also must see that there were no desertions from the party. At the same time, it has to take steps to expand its base to neighbouring states like Maharashtra. The pink party had changed its name from TRS to BRS with the aim of becoming a national party. But it suffered a major setback in the recently held Assembly seats and had to remain content with 39 out of 119 seats.

Last time the party had given the slogan, ‘Caru Saru Padaharu’ aiming for 16 seats but won just 9 Lok Sabha seats in 2018 when it was in power in the state. Now, the challenge for the party is to try and retain the nine seats and improve the score if possible.

In the backdrop of this situation, the party has decided to hold preparatory meetings for the Lok Sabha constituencies from January 3 onwards. The main issue for the party is whether to contest in other states or not.

The party had announced in the past that they would contest elections in Maharashtra and appointed party committees in the neighbouring state.

Another worrying factor for the BRS is that some of its leaders in the districts are deserting the party and joining Congress. With the completion of four years term in many municipalities/ corporations, the Municipal Chairpersons have been facing no-confidence motions.



Similarly, speculations are rife that a few MLAs from the party were contemplating switching over to Congress. The speculations continue despite the public denial of the MLAs who had in the past quit Congress and joined BRS in 2014 and 2019. It is being said some of them may go back to Congress in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The local body elections would be another litmus test for the party to keep its flock together. The BRS had won a majority of municipalities in the elections held in 2020 but this time it would be a challenge to maintain the record, party leaders say.