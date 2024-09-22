BRS gears up for local body elections

Karimnagar : Former MLA of Husnabad Odithela Sathish Kumar called upon every BRS party worker to work hard to win all the seats like in the past by preparing for the upcoming local body elections.

On Saturday, Sathish Kumar said that the Congress and BJP parties have failed miserably in implementing the promises made to the people during the elections, and the behaviour of the Central and State governments, which are delaying the implementation of the promises, is condemnable.



He demanded that the Central and State governments, which do not implement the promises, should step down immediately. Addressing workers of Husnabad constituency, he said that the behaviour of the Congress and BJP governments should be exposed, and the facts should be made known to the people.

He called upon party workers to utilise social media and expose the failures of the Congress government to the people. “Sensitise the people and work hard for victory of the BRS party in the elections of the local bodies,” Sathish Kumar said.

Sathish Kumar said that the six guarantees were a failure. “The farmers’ loans are not waived off, the gas subsidy money is not being deposited in the beneficiary’s account, the house construction programme through Gruha Lakshmi is not going ahead, and people are still waiting for increased Aasara pensions, ration cards and health cards will be given,” he listed.

He demanded to know when the promise of giving Rs 2500 per month to each woman’s account through the Mahalakshmi scheme would be implemented.

“After seeing the BRS government’s schemes and welfare, Congress could not tolerate it and misled people and came to power by false promises,” he alleged.



“People are now observing the real situation. They do not want to listen to the fraudulent words of Congress and BJP parties. People are preparing to support BRS party, which was born for the existence of Telangana and they will give us a wonderful landslide victory in the upcoming local body elections,” he predicted.

