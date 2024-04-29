BRS goes all out to woo Muslim voters to shore up poll fortunes

Hyderabad: The BRS is wooing the Muslim voters as the party leaders feel that a sizeable number of minority votes would help them win at least five to six seats in the ensuing elections.

The BRS party feels that a large number of Muslim minority voterswould play a key role with their presence in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and hence importance is given to them by the leaders. The party has already organised conferences with the minority leaders during the preparatory meetings for various constituencies. According to the BRS leaders, there are a sizeable number of Muslim voters in constituencies like Secunderabad, Chevella, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, apart from Hyderabad.

BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has been trying to clarify that his party was not a B team to anyone and would always be secular. Conveying his message in Urdu, he cautioned the minority voters that if they vote for Congress, the BJP candidate would win. He recalled that the BRS government used to give ‘tohfa’ during Ramzan, which was now stopped by the Congress government. He had also said that he could achieve Telangana with the blessings of Allah. The BRS chief has been cautioning people that Revanth has been saying 'Bade Bhai' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he would implement whatever Modi says.

The party leadership had asked its social media team to spread the videos of the controversial comments made by the BJP leaders. During a meeting in Karimnagar, a senior leader of the party had asked the workers to show the message of Bandi Sanjay talking about digging graves to find out whether there was a temple or mosque. The party leader also wanted the cadre to spread the message of the BRS government spending Rs 12,000 crore per year on minorities.

Party leaders said that during the previous Lok Sabha elections the minorities had voted in favour of the BRS. A senior leader of the party said that the voters from the Muslim community generally vote en masse to a party and if they decide to vote for BRS, the party would stand to gain significantly.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, had sought people to vote for BRS. However, in the changed political scenario, where the Muslim voters would shift is the big question. It is believed that the Muslims had shifted to Congress during the Assembly elections. If the Muslim voters vote for BRS, the party is slated to benefit to some extent in several constituencies, a BRS leader added.