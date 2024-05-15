National Dengue Day 2024: Tips to Prevent Mosquito Bites and Dengue Transmission

Every year, on May 16th, National Dengue Day serves as a reminder to raise awareness about the mosquito-borne disease. Dengue typically presents symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, joint pain, and rash. The transmission of dengue occurs when mosquitoes become carriers of the virus after biting an infected individual and subsequently transmit it by biting another person. The key preventive measure against dengue is to avoid mosquito bites. Here are some tips to follow in this regard.

1. Use Mosquito Repellent: Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and clothing. Reapply as directed.

2. Wear Protective Clothing: Cover your skin with long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes, especially during peak mosquito activity times such as dawn and dusk.

3. Install Screens: Make sure windows and doors are equipped with screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

4. Use Mosquito Nets: Sleep under a mosquito net, especially if you're in an area with a high risk of dengue.

5. Eliminate Standing Water: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so empty and clean containers that can collect water around your home, such as flowerpots, buckets, and birdbaths.

6. Maintain Swimming Pools: Keep swimming pools clean and properly chlorinated. Mosquitoes can breed in neglected pools.

7. Use Mosquito Traps: Place mosquito traps or electric mosquito repellent devices in your home to reduce mosquito populations.

8. Avoid Outdoor Activities at Peak Times: Mosquitoes are most active during dawn and dusk, so, if possible, limit outdoor activities during these times.

10. Stay Informed: Stay updated on dengue fever outbreaks in your area and take necessary precautions.

By following these tips, you can significantly reduce your risk of being bitten by mosquitoes and contracting dengue fever.