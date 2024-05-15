EAPCET 2024 Exams in Andhra Pradesh to Commence Tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test-2024 (EAPCET) examinations for the academic year 2024-25 in engineering colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh are set to begin tomorrow. According to a statement by Chairman of the Council of Higher Education, Professor K Hemachandra Reddy, all arrangements have been completed for the exams.

The EAPCET exams for the Ellund BiPC group will be conducted tomorrow, followed by exams for the engineering department from May 18 to 23. The exams will be held in two sessions per day in online mode, with morning sessions from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon sessions from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

A total of 140 centers have been set up across the state, including two in Hyderabad, for the EAPCET exams. This year, approximately 3,61,640 students are expected to appear for the exams, with 1,81,536 girls and 1,80,104 boys. Compared to last year, there has been an increase of 34,828 applicants in the MPC section and a decrease of 13,138 applicants in the BIPC section.

Students have been advised not to bring any electronic items to the examination center, in strict adherence to the rules. They will be allowed entry half an hour before the exam starts. The RTC has been requested to provide bus services to the exam centers until the conclusion of the EAPCET exams.

AP EAPCET Chairman and Vice-Chancellor of Kakinada JNTU, Professor Prasadaraju, emphasized that all arrangements have been made for the exams and reiterated the importance of following the one-minute rule. Students have been reminded to arrive early at the exam centers and not to bring any electronic devices. Hall tickets are available on the website for students to download. The exams will be conducted smoothly with uninterrupted power supply at the examination centers.