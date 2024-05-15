Supreme Court closes contempt proceedings against two NCDRC members

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against two members of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) who had issued non-bailable warrants against the directors of a real estate company despite a restraint order passed by the apex court.

Taking note of the fresh affidavits filed by NCDRC’s Presiding Member Subhash Chandra and Member Dr Sadhna Shanker expressing unconditional apology for the mistake committed by them, a bench presided over by Justice Hima Kohli cautioned the duo to be more careful in future, particularly when orders of superior forums are brought to their notice.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanulla, was apprised by Attorney General R. Venkataramani, the highest law officer of the Centre, that the non-bailable warrants issued against the directors of Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd have been recalled.

In an earlier hearing, the top court remarked that the NCDRC members flouted its order by issuing non-bailable warrants despite having knowledge of the fact that SC in an earlier order had directed that no coercive steps would be taken against the real estate company in the execution proceedings.

The Supreme Court found it "implausible to accept the explanation" that the apex court’s order was not brought to the notice of the NCDRC and proceeded to issue a contempt notice.