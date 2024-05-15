Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up about hiscollaboration rumors with Mammootty

After the monumental success of "The Goat Life," acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his latest venture, "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil." Directed by Vipin Das, known for his work in "Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey," the film is poised to captivate audiences with its unique narrative and compelling performances. Prithviraj, in his efforts to connect with the audience, has been actively participating in interviews to shed light on the film's essence and significance.

Amidst the buzz surrounding "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil," recent speculations hinted at a potential collaboration between Prithviraj and veteran actor Mammootty. However, in a recent interview, Prithviraj addressed these rumors, revealing that while there was indeed interest in working together, scheduling constraints posed a challenge. He expressed admiration for Mammootty's dedication to his craft, highlighting the actor's packed schedule as the primary reason for the collaboration not materializing.

"People say that it would be great if I and Mammootty worked together. We heard a story and even liked it, but Mammootty is very busy doing back-to-back movies," Prithviraj remarked. Despite the mutual interest and appreciation for the script, the duo's hectic schedules have indefinitely postponed their collaboration, dampening hopes of an imminent joint project.

Meanwhile, Mammootty enthusiasts can look forward to his upcoming release, "Turbo," slated to hit screens on 23rd May. The film, featuring the iconic actor in a prominent role, is anticipated to resonate with audiences and add another feather to Mammootty's illustrious filmography.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil" and await updates on potential collaborations between Prithviraj and Mammootty, the Malayalam film industry continues to thrive with its dynamic storytelling and stellar performances.



