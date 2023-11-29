BRS govt broke all records of corruption, claims Devendra Fadnavis

Hyderabad: Maharastra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday charged that the BRS government broke all records in corruption in 10 years. Taking a dig he said the TRS changed its name to BRS, but, the right name for it should be FRS (Family Raj Party). He said it is running a family party and got its family members employed.

Fadnavis said CM KCR had come to him and sought water from Maharashtra to Telangana.’ An issue was going on for 25 years on water-sharing among Maharashtra, Telangana and AP. Maharastra did not want to give water as construction of project would cause major submergence. However, "I thought, both Telangana and Maharastra are neighbours and brothers. A historic decision was taken leading to the Kaleshwaram and Medigadda getting water from Maharastra."

He said water was given thinking that it would improve lives of farms and people in Telangana, but, within three years of construction the projects developed cracks; they are in doldrums posing a threat to lives and property of people.

"This happened due to corruption; KCR secured cuts in project funds to fill his coffers," he alleged. Similarly Panchayat Raj Minister Dayakar Rao change parties to fill his pockets; he does nothing; it is visible in lack of sufficient development that should have taken place in Palakurthy.

Fadnavis said the Modi government has provided financial assistance through Jandhan Yojana, procurement of paddy and cotton. Rs 9,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, construction of Ramagundam fertilizer factory costing Rs 7,000 core, besides piped water to 23,000 schools and five lakh households, Rs 1.09 lakh crore for roads in villages and highways in Telangana.

Stressing the need for a change in Telangana, he said, both the BRS and Congress have only one agenda of defeating Modi, but people want the BJP.

Fadnavis assured to probe corruption and send those involved to jail, making a BC CM, end religious reservations and give them to OBCs, SCs and STs; to reduce VAT on fuel, four free LPG cylinders; depositing Rs 2 lakh for the girl child, Desi Cow to small farmers, free pattas to the poor.

He said the country is progressing at a faster pace and moving forward under Modi. When BJP comes to power in Telangana, the double-engine sarkar would accelerate development at a much faster pace. Terming the Assembly elections are decisive for people and future generations of State, he urged people to support the party and bring it to power.