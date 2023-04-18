BRS govt failed to control inflation: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government to reduce VAT on fuel prices.

Taking to Twitter on Monday and citing reports of persistent inflation in Telangana hurting people, he asked the State government to take appropriate measures to reduce inflation.

The inflation rate of 7.63 per cent exposes the BRS government's 100 per cent failure to push the state towards an economic collapse like the ones in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, he added.

"At 7.63%, inflation in Telangana is almost 200 basis points more than the national average."

Blaming the Centre for the high inflation in Telangana would not work.

Higher inflation leaves less cash in people's hands, resulting in lower consumption, which hurts growth. Besides, pushing up the cost of living hurts the state's competitiveness in attracting investment, he pointed out.