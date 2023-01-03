BRS, if voted to power, will adopt policy of nationalisation: KCR

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a major policy decision. He said while BJP's model of economy was privatization, the BRS if voted to power would adopt the policy of nationalization.

Addressing a meeting where three leaders from neighboring Andhra Pradesh joined the party on Monday, KCR said that if the BJP government sells Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and all other PSUs, the BRS after coming to power would buy back the VSP even if it amounts to a loss of Rs 15 crores or so. Rao made some announcements like providing 24-hour electricity in entire India within two years of coming to power. He said that the BRS would implement the Dalit Bandhu to 25 lakh dalits in the country, which would require Rs 2.5 lakh crore. The BRS chief promised free power to farmers of country, which, according to him, would require Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

Referring to privatisation by PM Modi, he said that while he was for privatisation the BRS was for nationalisation. "If Modi sells, we will buy it back. If needed we will face losses for some time; but we will take them back. Assets worth lakhs of crores of rupees are being sold for a few thousands of crores," said Rao. He appealed to people of Andhra Pradesh to take part in the 'Maha Yagna'.

The BRS chief appointed Tota Chandrashekar as president of Andhra Pradesh unit of the party and said Ravela Kishore Babu would assist him in Delhi. He said after Sankranti the party activities would increase and claimed that there were many leaders including some sitting (MLAs) who were eager to join the party. He said the leaders would be surprised with interest shown by people in their state. The activities in all the 4,103 Assembly constituencies across the country would start after Sankranti, KCR said.