BRS in action mode to stem exodus of corporators

Hyderabad: Shaken by the reports that Congress party was attempting to slice away most of the BRS Corporators before the Lok Sabha polls, and former Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao was on a mission to poach them, BRS working president K T Rama Rao convened an emergency meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

This development gains significance in the wake of a few already leaders leaving the BRS for Congress. The latest turncoat being the former Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin who is considered to be an important party leader from the days of Telangana movement.

While the Saturday’s meeting was attended by most of the Corporators, a few went missing including the Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy. She is the wife of BRS trade union cell president Mothe Shoban Reddy. The couple is making efforts to get a Secunderabad MP ticket.

Earlier they also sought ticket for contesting from Malkajgiri during Assembly polls. Deputy Mayor’s absence in the meeting is being interpreted as their family’s dissatisfaction over the way the party leadership has been ignoring them. The latest being their unsuccessful attempt to meet former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, despite getting an appointment. The couple allegedly waited for almost four hours to meet KCR, but the effort has gone in vain.

In the Saturday’s meeting which was attended by former Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohammed Mehmood Ali and party MLAs, KTR tried to lift the spirits of the party Corporators. He urged them not to get disheartened and work for strengthening the party as the City remained a party stronghold.

He credited the ‘clean sweep’ of the party in Hyderabad during Assembly to the efforts and contribution of the Corporators and rank and file. KTR alleged that the present government is trying to create hurdles in GHMC’s functioning with nefarious intentions.

“Despite the claims of Praja Palana the ruling Congress was stopping GHMC from holding General Body meetings and also Standing Committee elections. However, in the wake of pressure tactics you should overcome these obstacles by employing the provisions provided by GHMC norms. Corporators who are elected representatives should avail the powers ordained under existing provisions,” he urged.

Corporators like Baba Fasiuddin opine that more than dozen of them are waiting for the right time to join the Congress. “More than 20 are waiting to join, as being BRS Corporator there is no respect. We have been ignored since 2016-17.

There was no response from KTR when I faced life threat and sought his help. He did not even respond to my calls. Now he jumped into action within 48 hours of me joining the other party,” he felt.