BRS intensifies door-to-door campaign

Mahabubnagar: BRSin-charge of Gadwal constituency Basu Hanumanthu Naidu participated in a door-to-door campaign on Friday in Thatikunta and Dasarapalli villages of Maldakal Mandal, seeking support for the BRS-backed Sarpanch candidates.

Addressing the voters, he alleged that the Congress government had deceived people by failing to implement the promised welfare schemes.

He said the upcoming Sarpanch elections provide an opportunity for the public to teach the Congress a lesson through their vote.

“Support the BRS candidates in the local body elections. We will continue the development that KCR delivered over the last 10 years,” Naidu said.

He urged voters to question Congress candidates about the unfulfilled promises when they visit households seeking votes.

“Farmers and common people continue to support BRS,” he asserted. Naidu called on party workers to explain the government’s failures to the public and work tirelessly to ensure the victory of BRS-backed candidates.

He appealed to the electorate to cast their vote in favour of the BRS candidate in the Sarpanch elections scheduled December 14.