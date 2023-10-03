BRS, Kalvakuntla family's future numbered: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman phoo-phooed on Monday State Minister KTR’s claim of BRS being a family party of four core people and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as its leader. Addressing the media here, he said the response to PM Modi's public meeting in Mahbubnagar was giving sleepless nights to the Kalawakuntla family.

"Prince KTR, Health Minister T Harish Rao and BRS MLC K Kavith have lost balance of mind. The family is making baseless statements against Modi after his public meeting in Palamuru." He asked KTR if all four core people comprise the BRS family; why a dalit was not made the first CM of State as promised? Are dalits not part of your family? "CM, president, and working president belong to a single family.

Why not a BC, SC and ST and woman not given a single position, he asked. Dr. Laxman wanted KTR to answer whether those who fought for Telangana; sending farmers to jail for seeking MSP; fielding forest officials to raid innocent for asking Podu lands; not delivering BC and GirijanaBandhu& unemployed allowance; leaving 30 lakh students suffer due to irregularities in TSPSC exam were all not part of BRS family.