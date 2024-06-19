BRS leader demands expert committee on NEET All India quota

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday demanded an expert committee on the NEET All India quota, stating that with more government medical colleges in the State, the Telangana students were losing out under the All India quota.

The BRS leader said that the All India Pool NEET exam in medical and education was causing great injustice to the state of Telangana. There are 30 medical PG colleges in the state, out of which 10 are government PG colleges. Out of the total 2,978 seats, government seats are only 1,267. However, 50 per cent of the seats in government colleges fall under the ‘All India’ quota. Because of this quota, Telangana state medical students are losing 621 seats.

The BRS leader pointed out that due to the presence of more government medical colleges in Telangana, Telangana students lose more seats under the All India quota compared to other states. Due to the lack of proper facilities in other states, students from Telangana do not want to go to those states. Students from other states are showing interest in coming to Telangana state due to the facilities here. Once the students from other states get admission in MBBS in Telangana, they are eligible to do PG as locals. But, when Telangana students study MBBS in other states, they become non-local there and non-local here. Due to this, medical students from Telangana were putting full stop to their MBBS studies, he alleged.

The BRS leader said that lakhs of students were protesting on the roads to cancel the NEET exam. “Why is the Centre not responding? Why are the courts not taking action even though the lives of the students were at a standstill,” asked Vinod.