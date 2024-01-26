BRS leader Pagadala Nagaraju arrested in land grabbing case

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on Thursday late night near II-town police station in Khammam after BRS leader Pagadala Nagaraju was arrested and taken to court in a case of government land grabbing. The BRS activists who were agitating for him outside the station suddenly entered the police station. They started shouting slogans but the police sent them out and produced Pagadala Nagaraj before the Judge in the District Court.

Government officials filed a complaint against corporator Pagadala Srividya and her husband BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju that they illegally regularized 415 yards of government land near NSP Ram Temple and registered a case as A1 and A2 in II-Town Police Station. After he appeared in the court, the district Judge remanded Pagadala Nagaraj for 14 days. Amidst the dramatic developments, Pagadala Nagaraju was taken to the sub-jail late at night by the police.