Live
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visits S.Korea to meet chip leaders
- 10 injured after cruise ship collides with breakwater in Japan
- Four killed, one injured in fire in Philippines
- 40-yr efforts to reduce human-elephant conflict recognised, Assam’s 'Elephant Girl' gets Padma Shri
- Newborn undergoes seven-hour surgery in UP hospital to survive TGA
- UGC cautions 21 Bengal universities for not appointing ombudsmen
- 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' to 'Doosri Darling': Usha Uthup's lyrical journey
- Flipkart Slashes Rs 13,000 on iPhone 15 Series! Check Deal
- 30 TTWREIS students to witness Republic Day parade today
- Rahul Bhat rolls into Bhopal for the next chapter of ‘Black Warrant’
Just In
BRS leader Pagadala Nagaraju arrested in land grabbing case
- He was produced before a District Court Judge amidst the protests by BRS party activists
- The Judge awards the BRS leader 14-days of Judicial remand and he was shifted to sub-jail
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on Thursday late night near II-town police station in Khammam after BRS leader Pagadala Nagaraju was arrested and taken to court in a case of government land grabbing. The BRS activists who were agitating for him outside the station suddenly entered the police station. They started shouting slogans but the police sent them out and produced Pagadala Nagaraj before the Judge in the District Court.
Government officials filed a complaint against corporator Pagadala Srividya and her husband BRS city president Pagadala Nagaraju that they illegally regularized 415 yards of government land near NSP Ram Temple and registered a case as A1 and A2 in II-Town Police Station. After he appeared in the court, the district Judge remanded Pagadala Nagaraj for 14 days. Amidst the dramatic developments, Pagadala Nagaraju was taken to the sub-jail late at night by the police.