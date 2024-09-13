BRS leaders can come to my house - Arikepudi Gandhi

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: Stating that he was still in the BRS, Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi on Friday said that the party leaders can come to his house for the meeting.
Gandhi said all the party leaders should be like brothers but MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy should be shunted out of the party. He also alleged that Kaushik Reddy was trying to create regional differences. "I welcome my BRS leaders to come to my house. I will respect even if my enemy comes to my house," said Gandhi.
Meanwhile, the police prevented Kaushik Reddy and Shambhipur Raju from coming out of the house.
