BRS leaders celebrate deferment of power tariff hike

Bhupalapally: Former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy led a celebration at Ambedkar Center, following the state government’s successful prevention of a Rs 18,500 crore electricity bill burden on the public.

The event, called by BRS working president KTR, included milk offerings to a portrait of Telangana opposition leader KCR, fireworks, and sweets distribution. GVR criticized the Congress government for its alleged harassment of the public and opposition leaders, claiming it had not done any good for the welfare of the people. He praised the BRS Party for its focus on public welfare and development during its tenure. GVR warned that if the double-bedroom houses allocated to the poor in Bhupalpally were not distributed to the eligible beneficiaries by Diwali, they would break the locks and occupy the houses.

The event saw participation from public representatives, leaders, activists, Jagruthi leaders, and GandraYuvaSena leaders from all mandals of the Bhupalpally constituency.