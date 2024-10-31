Live
- Two women from Nellore dist in TTD Board
- China Mobile Reveals 6G Prototype for Sub-7GHz Frequency
- Bolstering disaster management
- Indian market opens flat on Diwali, L&T and Sun Pharma top losers
- UN migration agency renews funding appeal to protect migrants, IDPs from mpox outbreak in Africa
- 4 lakh consumers eligible for free gas in Nellore dist
- CM Dhami announces increased financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for families of martyrs
- Ensure effective grounding of Central schemes says Gurumoorthy
- ADB announces new action plan to boost disaster resilience in Asia-Pacific
- Diwali, a time to spread love, compassion, unity: Haryana Governor
Just In
BRS leaders celebrate deferment of power tariff hike
Former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy led a celebration at Ambedkar Center, following the state government’s successful prevention of a Rs 18,500 crore electricity bill burden on the public.
Bhupalapally: Former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy led a celebration at Ambedkar Center, following the state government’s successful prevention of a Rs 18,500 crore electricity bill burden on the public.
The event, called by BRS working president KTR, included milk offerings to a portrait of Telangana opposition leader KCR, fireworks, and sweets distribution. GVR criticized the Congress government for its alleged harassment of the public and opposition leaders, claiming it had not done any good for the welfare of the people. He praised the BRS Party for its focus on public welfare and development during its tenure. GVR warned that if the double-bedroom houses allocated to the poor in Bhupalpally were not distributed to the eligible beneficiaries by Diwali, they would break the locks and occupy the houses.
The event saw participation from public representatives, leaders, activists, Jagruthi leaders, and GandraYuvaSena leaders from all mandals of the Bhupalpally constituency.