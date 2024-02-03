Live
- Fake certificates used in CAPF recruitment: CBI raids 8 places in Bengal
- Excise policy case: ED moves Delhi court against Kejriwal for not complying with summons
- Key US Senator clears decks for MQ-9B drones for India
- PM Modi to meet Assam BJP core committee; likely to launch several projects
- Kohli-Anushka are expecting their second child, AB de Villiers reveals triggering social media speculation
- Delhi court orders inclusion of Kuldeep Bishnoi as defendant in property lease dispute case
- Worried about 'physical safety', GM Kannappan approaches Amazon after delivery faux pas
- Vision Pro by Apple Falls Short on Location Tracking
- Solar lights for Chamunda trail in HP; solar fencing for farmers to bar strays
- Himachal got Rs 1,782cr aid during calamity: Nadda
Just In
BRS leaders meet KCR at his residence in Nandi Nagar
Highlights
BRS party leaders and prominent people met BRS chief KCR at Nandi Nagar residence on Saturday.
BRS party leaders and prominent people met BRS chief KCR at Nandi Nagar residence on Saturday.
Former government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, former ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathore, former MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, Chirumarthi Lingayya Ravindra Naik, MLC Venkatram Reddy, Pirzadiguda Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy and other party leaders met KCR.
The books written by former Chief and CPRO Vanam Jwala Narsimha Rao was handed over to CM KCR by senior journalist Devulapalli Amar. Film producer Dil Raju paid a courtesy call to KCR.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS