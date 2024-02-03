  • Menu
BRS leaders meet KCR at his residence in Nandi Nagar

BRS party leaders and prominent people met BRS chief KCR at Nandi Nagar residence on Saturday.

Former government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, former ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Satyavathi Rathore, former MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, Chirumarthi Lingayya Ravindra Naik, MLC Venkatram Reddy, Pirzadiguda Mayor Jakka Venkat Reddy and other party leaders met KCR.

The books written by former Chief and CPRO Vanam Jwala Narsimha Rao was handed over to CM KCR by senior journalist Devulapalli Amar. Film producer Dil Raju paid a courtesy call to KCR.














