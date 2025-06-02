BRS leaders to ring in TG Formation Day with gusto

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders will be grandly celebrating the Telangana State Formation Day in all the districts and also at party head office, Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

According to the BRS leaders, they will be hoisting the national flag and also the party flags in all the district centres across the State. The BRS working president KT Rama Rao is in Dallas to celebrate the Formation Day organised by the NRI unit of the USA.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S Madhusudhana Chary will hoist the national flag on the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day on Monday at 10 am at Telangana Bhavan. Former minister T Harish Rao and others will grace the occasion. Harish Rao is slated to give a presentation on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project at 2 pm at Telangana Bhavan.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao had asked senior party leaders and all activists to participate and celebrate the formation celebrations grandly with the people.

He said that the State was achieved under the leadership of the leader of the movement KCR after 14 years of tireless struggle and this occasion should be celebrated grandly under the auspices of the party.

KTR recalled that the six-decade dream was realised only with the sacrifices of martyrs, the struggles of government employees, students and the collective efforts of all sections of society.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, BRS MLC D Sravan Kumar said that the Seemandhra rulers exploited Telangana in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. “Who is the reason for this exploitation? Telangana leaders bowed down for posts and exploited Telangana. KCR came to the Telangana movement in 2001 like a hawk who was shouting that positions were equal to grass. KCR fought for Telangana not in a street fight but in a straight fight,” he highlighted.

He said that KCR developed Telangana and made it agrarian by providing pensions, 24-hour electricity, 50 per cent reservation for women in local body elections, crop loans, 12,069 villages, 612 mandals, and 102 municipalities.