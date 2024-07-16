BRS led delegation led by KTR meets Speaker against defected MLAs

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs delegation led by party Working President KT Rama Rao demanded Assembly Speaker G Pasad to disqualify the MLAs who shifted their loyalties to Congress recently.

10 BRS MLAs have already joined the Congress as the ruling party intensified its operation Akarsh recently.

The BRS delegation submitted a memorandum to Speaker against the defected MLAs to Congress and asked to take action under anti defection law.

The MLAs also brought to the notice of Speaker the recent protocol violation against BRS MLAs at the government sponsered official programs.

Sabita Indra Reddy brought to the notice of Speaker how she was humiliated at an official program by not giving her respect as per the protocol.

KTR questioned the Speaker for the repeated violation of members rights mainly the strict follow of protocol at the official programs.







