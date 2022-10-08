BRS main goal 2024 LS elections: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said that the main goal of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi would be the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be taking up rallies in different States, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did the same during the 2014 elections.

In an informal interaction with reporters here, he spoke on various issues, including the BRS, targeted Modi and others. Rao said the party has submitted to the Election Commission on the change in the name of the party.

"CM KCR was talking to various sections of people; after this we decided to go national. We will do whatever it takes and our target is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We will expose the BJP failures and promote the vibrant Telangana model," KTR stated.

He said the works taken up in Telangana had impressed people living in neighbouring States, like Maharashtra and Karnataka .They want their areas to be merged with Telangana. There is a big political vacuum in Telangana and the party wants to utilise this, he added.

The TRS leader anticipates attacks by the CBI, ED, IT and others, calling them 'hunting dogs'. "We know the modus operandi of Modi and co who misuse hunting dogs like ED, CBI and IT. The BJP has become a 'behrupiya' with several faces.

We know what to expect and we are ready to face all sorts of attacks from the BJP," asserted Rao, asking whether those in BJP were the cousins of Satya Harishchandra for not having a single case against them? However, the TRS leader said that his party was not against BJP and the saffron party was one of the many targets, he added.

Rao targeted Modi calling him the most inefficient and incompetent PM. "He is not Pradhan Mantri... he is Prachar Mantri. We have to listen to his 'Mann ki baat' but he will not listen to 'Jan ki baat'. There is highest employment rate in the country in the last 45 years.

Show one area where the BJP has succeeded and what Modi has delivered. The dollar rate was going down; only Jumla and hatred have increased and non-issues have taken centre stage. Federal spirit of the country is crushed. What was the need for the Centre to organise Liberation Day on September 17. If September 17 is Liberation Day, August 15 should also be the Liberation Day and why was there mourning on the death of the Queen," questioned Rao.

KTR said Rahul Gandhi should take up Congress jodo yatra as its leaders were leaving the party. "The Congress is facing an existential crisis. Couple of Congress MPs will leave the party when Rahul will be here. Congress is a liability for the country and who knows there will be a Congress party in the country or not," Rao quipped.

Stating that the Munugodu election was a fight between a greedy contractor and self-respect, Rao said his party would win the by-pol. The survey report says that the party's candidate was ahead of others with 14 per cent votes.

On Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy's allegations on presence of intelligence officials in the party office, Rao alleged that phones of media, ministers, including his own, were being tapped using Pegasus. "Modi is listening even to Kishan Reddy's talks", he said.