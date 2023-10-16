BRS manifesto a social revolution: Agriculture Minister

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister, S Niranjan Reddy, called the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) election manifesto a social revolution, and only Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao can implement it.

Reacting to the party manifesto after receiving the B form from the Chief Minister on Sunday, he said the manifesto aims for the welfare of all sections of people in the society and that Telangana is the only one in the entire world that implements schemes like Rythu Bhima, RythuBandhu and 24-hour free power to agriculture.

The Minister said that the credit goes to CM KCR for delivering not only what was promised but also implementing new schemes. On the other hand, the Congress is struggling to implement its electoral promises in the Karnataka State Assembly elections.

KCR works on the schemes and assurances which could be feasible, and they are successfully implemented on the ground. Rs 5 lakh KCR Bhima, an increase in Asra pensions and RythuBandhu, Rs 400 for LPG cylinders, Arogya Sri, and Gurukul schools for the poor in the forward communities are all examples of CM KCR’s forethought, he added. Niranjan Reddy thanked the BRS Chief on behalf of the people for a visionary electoral manifesto.