BRS meant to shelter corrupt leaders: State BJP leader

Delhi/Hyderabad: State BJP vice-president N V S S Prabhakar on Wednesday described the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as an amalgamation of corrupt leaders of different political parties.

Addressing media in Delhi he said that the Aam Admi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) have failed to deliver transparent governance to people in their respective States, particularly farmers.

He charged that in the name of playing a role in national politics Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has formed BRS to invest his ill-gotten wealth in other States. "The BRS would be a rehabilitation centre for those leaders who were sidelined by their respective parties, he claimed.

The BJP leader pointed out that 'corruption' of some ministers and MLC K Kavitha has been exposed and that the BRS would become a shelter for corrupt leaders. The former MLA said no longer people of Telangana were prepared to fall prey to gimmicks and hollow promises of KCR.

He questioned, "how can the CM solve problems of farmers in the country having failed to do so in the State.

Prabhakar described the meeting between Punjab AAP Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and KCR was not meant to discuss people's welfare, but to devise ways to make relevant corrupt BRS and AAP in the public eye.

Referring to the Congress high command sending former MP Chief Minister and party senior leader Digvijay Singh to solve problems brewing in TPCC, he said "earlier Singh had tried for a merger of TRS with the Congress. Sending him to Telangana would bring the BRS and Congress more closer," he claimed

The BJP leader took strong exception to KCR's venomous propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central agencies like CBI and ED.

Meanwhile, TS BJP spokesperson N V Subhash reacting to ED filing a charge-sheet in the Delhi liquor scam said that it is truth which will prevail. None how powerful may be would escape.

He recalled how Kavitha made a hue and cry when probe agencies sought her time for questioning. "Besides, one after another, the incidents of KCR and his family members' corruption are coming to light".

"The ED in its charge-sheet explained in detail the role of Kavitha. Sensing trouble the CM floated BRS to create hurdles to the investigation to save his daughter", he charged.