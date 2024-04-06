BRS MLAs to join Congress at Tukkuguda public meeting

Hyderabad: A group of BRS leaders and MLAs are likely to join the Congress at the mammoth public meeting organised at Tukkuguda in Greater Hyderabad limits on Saturday evening. Arrangements were already made for ten lakh people to attend the meeting.

Sources said that BRS MLAs elected in the limits of Greater Hyderabad and a few from Karimangar, Khammam, and some North Telangana districts would join the Congress in the presence of AICC Chief Mallikarjuna Kharge and party senior leader Rahul Gandhi. The party was already making arrangements to mobilise ten lakh people and make the first public meeting successful ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

TPCC President and Chief Minister A Revnath Reddy already held secret talks with BRS MLAs and invited them to join the congress during the Lok Sabha campaign. There were speculations that Rajendranagar BRS MLA Prakash Goud, Kariamnagar MLA G Kalamakar, and some senior BRS leaders would also join the party in the presence of national leaders.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media at the meeting venue, Congress State Incharge Deep Das Munshi said that the alliance of INDIA was fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule and exuded confidence that Congress would win the General Elections. Rahul Gandhi will release the party manifesto in the public meeting, she said.

State IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the public meeting is being organised on a sprawling 70-acre plot of land. The party was expecting ten lakh people to attend the meeting, as the leaders and workers from booth level would take part. Special arrangements are being made for the visitors to beat the heat in the summer. He said that leaders have been asked to mobilise people from every Assembly segment in the State to the public meeting.