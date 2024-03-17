Live
BRS MP Pasunoori Dayakar joins Congress
Warangal MP Pasunoori Dayakar on Saturday formally joined the Congress party in the presence of Minister Konda Surekha and MLC and PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.
Hyderabad: Warangal MP Pasunoori Dayakar on Saturday formally joined the Congress party in the presence of Minister Konda Surekha and MLC and PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.
Speaking on the occasion Dayakar said that he followed the footsteps of his mentor Konda Surekha and was influenced by the 6-guarantees being implemented by the party. While emphasising that he maintained rapport with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the two time MP hoped to become part of the ‘praja palana’ being provided by the Congress party.
Over his decision to switch over loyalties, Dayakar alleged that since the BRS continued to bestow rewards to those who were not part of the Telangana struggle, he took the decision and would continue to work as loyal worker in the Congress.