BRS MPs demand rollback of TS projects handover to KRMB

Hyderabad:Protesting the Congress government's decision to hand over two key projects of the Krishna River to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the BRS MPs on Friday demanded Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat withdraw this proposal.

A delegation of BRS MPs led by Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswara Rao met the Union Minister and submitted a memorandum opposing the handing over of Telangana projects to KRMB.

The BRS leader said that with the decision taken by the Congress government to hand over the projects in Telangana to KRMB,the rights of the people of Telangana and the farmers would be severely damaged.

They asked the Union Minister to withdraw it immediately.

Nama Nageswara Rao said that he had urged Shekawat to ensure that water allocations were made on a 50:50 basis for both States until the survey in the Krishna Tribunals is completed. He said that BRS would fight on a big scale to protect the interests of Telangana. The decision taken to hand over the Telangana projects to the KRMB was unacceptable to the people of Telangana.

Nageswara Rao reminded that Telangana had already written a letter to the Centre to finalise the operational protocol for handing over the projects to KRMB and to settle the water shares. Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao said that they made it clear to the Union Minister that they should seriously consider and think about the points raised by them.