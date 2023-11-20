BRS Mulugu candidate Bade Nagajyoti assures people of serving them

BRS party MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti has expressed her commitment to serve the people and has requested the opportunity to serve as an MLA. As part of her election campaign, she conducted rallies in ZPTC villages such as Kalupally, Kondaparthi, and other villages in Tadwai mandal on Monday.

During her campaign, Nagajyoti acknowledged the support and blessings of the villagers in Kalvapalli and the surrounding areas, which have propelled her to become an MLA candidate. She also highlighted her previous achievements as a ZPTC member, where she claims to have made some progress in the development of the region. She emphasized her dedication to securing full rights for assigned lands, which is a part of the BRS manifesto.

Furthermore, Nagajyoti mentioned that if the BRS government is reelected, they have promised to provide a financial assistance of Rs. 3000 to poor housewives under the Sowbhagya Lakshmi scheme. Additionally, she stated that gas cylinders will be made available at a subsidized rate of 400 rupees per household. Criticizing the opposition, Nagajyoti expressed doubts about the Congress party's ability to fulfill their promises, citing their alleged inability to provide sufficient electricity to the state when they were in power.

Nagajyoti's campaign focuses on her track record, the TRS party's manifesto promises, and the potential consequences if the opposition party takes charge.







